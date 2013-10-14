Supporters invade pitch at cup game in Prestonpans

Image caption The Scottish Cup tie was held at Pennypit Park

A football match in East Lothian was temporarily abandoned when fireworks were set off and fans invaded the pitch, police have said.

The Scottish Cup tie between junior side Preston Athletic and Scottish League Two side Queens Park on Saturday was held up to clear Pennypit Park.

Steven Moffat, 21, from Prestonpans, was jailed for 140 days at Haddington Sheriff Court for breaching the peace.

He also admitted resisting arrest and drinking in public in Prestonpans.

Two other men, aged 21 and 17, have been charged in relation to other incidents associated with the match.

The referee restarted the match once the pitch was cleared and Queens Park won 2-1.

Family event

The match was a replay following a 2-2 draw between the sides at Hampden Park the previous weekend.

Insp Andrew Harborow, of Police Scotland, said: "It is disappointing that a small group of around 20 people, who claim to be football supporters, disrupted what was otherwise a good-natured family event.

"The total attendance was 806, of which around 100 were travelling fans, the vast majority were there to support their local teams and enjoy a football match.

"Our inquiries are continuing to identify those responsible for the disorder and it is to be expected that the footballing authorities will be looking at the match report with interest."

The early rounds of the Scottish Cup sees clubs from Scotland's bottom professional league play some of the best junior teams in the country.

Premier League and Championship teams join the competition in the later rounds.