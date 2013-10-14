Two women who attacked couple in Livingston sought by police

Image caption The couple were walking home from Club Earth when they were attacked

Two women who attacked a couple by punching and kicking them, before hitting one of them on the head with a glass are being sought by police.

The man and woman were assaulted shortly after leaving Club Earth in Howden South Road, Livingston, West Lothian, at 04:00 on Sunday.

The couple were crossing the bridge over the River Almond, near the club, when they were attacked by the women.

They were taken to St Johns Hospital, Livingston.

The first attacker was white, aged about 22, 5ft 2ins to 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with straight red hair. She spoke with a local accent.

The second attacker was also white, aged about 22, of the same height and build. She also spoke with a local accent.

Sgt Adrian Wallis, of Police Scotland, said: "This appears to have been an unprovoked attack on a couple who were simply walking home from a night out.

"We are keen to trace anyone who may have been in the area or leaving the club at the time of the incident, or anyone else with any information about this incident, to contact Police Scotland."