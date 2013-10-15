Children evacuated from blaze in Kirk Loan in Edinburgh

Image caption The fire broke out at Corstorphine Youth and Community Centre just before 10:00

Children have been evacuated from an Edinburgh community centre after a fire spread from a neighbouring gym.

It is understood the fire started in a heater in the Elite Fitness Studio, which was empty at the time, in Kirk Loan just before 10:00.

The blaze then spread to Corstorphine Youth Community Centre where 20 children were at a holiday kids club.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the building was "well ablaze". No-one was hurt.

Edinburgh City Council said it had assisted a family who lived next to the building.

The children from the holiday club were taken by staff to a nearby library before firefighters arrived.

The fire was brought under control by 15:00 but crews remained at the scene to damp down.

It is understood the building may have to be demolished.