Children evacuated from blaze in Kirk Loan in Edinburgh
Children have been evacuated from an Edinburgh community centre after a fire spread from a neighbouring gym.
It is understood the fire started in a heater in the Elite Fitness Studio, which was empty at the time, in Kirk Loan just before 10:00.
The blaze then spread to Corstorphine Youth Community Centre where 20 children were at a holiday kids club.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the building was "well ablaze". No-one was hurt.
Edinburgh City Council said it had assisted a family who lived next to the building.
The children from the holiday club were taken by staff to a nearby library before firefighters arrived.
The fire was brought under control by 15:00 but crews remained at the scene to damp down.
It is understood the building may have to be demolished.