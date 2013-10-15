Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Children evacuated from blaze in Kirk Loan in Edinburgh

Fire at Corstorphine Youth and Community Centre
Image caption The fire broke out at Corstorphine Youth and Community Centre just before 10:00

Children have been evacuated from an Edinburgh community centre after a fire spread from a neighbouring gym.

It is understood the fire started in a heater in the Elite Fitness Studio, which was empty at the time, in Kirk Loan just before 10:00.

The blaze then spread to Corstorphine Youth Community Centre where 20 children were at a holiday kids club.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the building was "well ablaze". No-one was hurt.

Edinburgh City Council said it had assisted a family who lived next to the building.

The children from the holiday club were taken by staff to a nearby library before firefighters arrived.

The fire was brought under control by 15:00 but crews remained at the scene to damp down.

It is understood the building may have to be demolished.

