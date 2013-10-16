Hundreds of porcelain dolls stolen from garage

Image caption The break-in happened in School Wynd in Ratho between 7 and 14 October

An investigation has been launched after hundreds of porcelain dolls were stolen from a garage on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Between 200 and 300 porcelain dolls worth £3,000 were stolen, along with football memorabilia, including signed shirts, books and programmes.

Police Scotland is appealing for information and witnesses to come forward.

Insp Liz Duthie, of Police Scotland, said: "This is an extensive collection that is worth several thousands of pounds, and we want to hear from anyone with information that can help us return the items to their owner, as well as trace those who stole them.

"Anyone who has noticed any suspicious activity in the area of School Wynd over the past week, or who knows who is responsible for the break-in, should contact Police Scotland."