Search for WWI soldier Private David Kerr's family

Image caption Private Kerr's 1914-15 Star

A transatlantic search has been launched to find the family of a Scottish World War I soldier to reunite them with their ancestor's medal.

Donald Bennett, who lives in Toronto, Canada, is attempting to find the descendants of Private David Kerr, believed to be from Cardenden in Fife.

Mr Bennett was given Pte Kerr's 1914-15 Star by his grandfather.

Pte Kerr was killed at the Battle of Loos in France in September 1915. He served with the Scottish Rifles.

Mr Bennett's grandfather, James Bennett, had served in the Royal West Kent Regiment during World War I and had passed on his service medals as well as Pte Kerr's 1914-15 Star.

His grandson said he had some information about the Scottish soldier but had never been able to trace his family.

Mr Bennett said: "From what I understand Private Kerr was born on 17 May 1886, in New Cumnock and his parents names were David Kerr and Elizabeth McGregor.

"They moved to Cardenden and he married a woman named Mary Simpson on 29 January 1909, in the village.

"My grandfather served with the Royal West Kent Regiment during World War I and in the late 1970s he gave me his service medals as well as a 1914-15 Star belonging to Private David Kerr of 12224 Scottish Rifles.

"I don't know if Private Kerr was a friend of his or how he came to possess the medal.

"But I do know he hoped I would one day return it to his family."

The Star was issued in 1918, about three years after Pte Kerr's death.