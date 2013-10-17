Man arrested after class A drugs seized in Edinburgh
- 17 October 2013
A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police in Edinburgh seized Class A drugs from a property in the capital.
Officers carried out a search of an address in Fidra Court on Wednesday and recovered 9oz of diamorphine and 2.5 kilos of amphetamine.
A Police Scotland spokesman said the estimated value of the drugs was about £57,500.
The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.