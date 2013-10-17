Couple jailed for drugs stash in Midlothian home

A couple who were caught with more than £100,000 worth of Class A drugs in their Midlothian home have been jailed.

Lee Middlemass, 25, was jailed for three years and nine months and Jo-Anna Wallace, 21, for two years at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The pair had previously pled guilty to offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A search of their home in Dalkeith in October 2012 found 1.3 kilos of cocaine, £7,195 in cash, a hydraulic press and other drug-making equipment.

Wallace, 21, had asked the judge not to be separated from her baby daughter when, at an earlier hearing, she admitted being concerned in the supply of the drug.

Unusually, judge Lord Pentland allowed her and partner Middlemass to remain on bail pending sentence, so they could spend more time with their three-month-old

However, when the pair appeared for sentence the judge dismissed a plea to allow Wallace to do community service, saying the court would be failing in its duty.

He said: "What sort of message would that send to society and, in particular, to persons further up the drug chain who might be tempted to prey on vulnerable individuals?"

Sentencing the couple, Lord Pentland said the motive had been money.

He said: "Neither of you seen to have taken into account the enormous damage Class A drugs cause in communities throughout the country."