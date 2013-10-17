Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Men charged with £400,000 bogus workmen fraud in Edinburgh

Four men have been charged with offences relating to workmen pretending to carry out repairs on properties in Edinburgh.

The charges come after 10 people were defrauded of almost £400,000.

The police investigation was part of Operation Aristotle, which had been looking into a number of bogus workmen incidents between 2009 and 2013.

The men aged 54, 26, 24 and 19 are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.

