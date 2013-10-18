Man charged with murder after body found under Glenrothes bridge
18 October 2013
A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man's body was discovered under a bridge in Fife.
The victim was found under the bridge that goes over the park at Western Avenue, Glenrothes, at 05:00 on Friday. His death was initially being treated as suspicious by police.
His identity is not being released until relatives have been informed.
The arrested man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.