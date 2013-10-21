In pictures: Art showcases Fife reserve's wildlife
Wildlife at Tentsmuir National Nature Reserve in Fife are captured in paintings and sketches by artist Derek Robertson.
Fife born and raised Robertson was invited by Scottish Natural Heritage to be artist-in-residence at the reserve in early 2013.
Otters and gulls are shown in a confrontation in one of the artist's works
Seals also live at the reserve.
Both grey and common seals are found at the site, which is at the most easterly point of Fife at the mouth of the Tay estuary.
Red squirrels are another of Tentsmuir's mammals.
The squirrels have provided wildlife artist Robertson with a colourful subject for his work.
Footage captured by trail cameras help the artist to create his sketches and paintings of the creatures, such as these roe deer.
The reserve also has habitat for waders and other birds.
A sketch of a curlew and butterflies.
Woodcock shown feeding and also in flight.
Jays, another of Tentsmuir's birdlife, are the most colourful members of the crow family.
A skylark and orchids.
Knot also forage for food at the reserve.