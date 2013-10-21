In pictures: Art showcases Fife reserve's wildlife

Wildlife at Tentsmuir National Nature Reserve in Fife are captured in paintings and sketches by artist Derek Robertson.

  • Badgers

    Wildlife at Tentsmuir National Nature Reserve in Fife have been captured in paintings and sketches by artist Derek Robertson.

  • Otters

    Fife born and raised Robertson was invited by Scottish Natural Heritage to be artist-in-residence at the reserve in early 2013.

  • Otters and gulls

    Otters and gulls are shown in a confrontation in one of the artist's works

  • Seals

    Seals also live at the reserve.

  • Seals

    Both grey and common seals are found at the site, which is at the most easterly point of Fife at the mouth of the Tay estuary.

  • Red squirrel

    Red squirrels are another of Tentsmuir's mammals.

  • Red squirrel

    The squirrels have provided wildlife artist Robertson with a colourful subject for his work.

  • Roe deer

    Footage captured by trail cameras help the artist to create his sketches and paintings of the creatures, such as these roe deer.

  • Curlew

    The reserve also has habitat for waders and other birds.

  • Curlew

    A sketch of a curlew and butterflies.

  • Woodcock

    Woodcock shown feeding and also in flight.

  • Jay

    Jays, another of Tentsmuir's birdlife, are the most colourful members of the crow family.

  • Skylark and orchids

    A skylark and orchids.

  • Knot

    Knot also forage for food at the reserve.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites