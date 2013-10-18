Object thrown from bridge hits car in West Lothian

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses after an object was thrown from a bridge in Mid Calder.

The incident happened just after midnight at the footbridge over the A899 dual carriageway.

A woman was driving her Honda Civic north along the road when an unknown object was thrown onto the road, hitting her bonnet.

The woman was uninjured. Police have launched an investigation saying it was a "reckless act of stupidity".

Sgt John Jackson, of Police Scotland, said: "Fortunately the driver was not injured as a result of this reckless act of stupidity.

"We are keen to speak with anyone who was in the area of the footbridge in the early hours of Friday morning and remembers seeing anything suspicious.

"In addition, anyone with any further information that can assist with our inquiries is asked to contact police immediately."