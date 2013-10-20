Supplies restored after burst water main flood in Edinburgh

Image caption The flooding affected an area around Colinton Road and Craiglockhart Drive South

Water supplies in an area of Edinburgh which were disrupted due to a burst main have returned to normal.

Some customers in the Colinton Road area had experienced loss of supply or low pressure.

The burst caused "severe flooding" and the road was closed at Craiglockhart Avenue while fire crews worked to divert the water.

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said repair work on the water main had been completed.

She added: "A small number of customers in the EH10 area of the city continued to experience low water pressure last night (Saturday) as repair work continued on the Colinton Road water main.

"The repair is now complete and as the system recharges we would expect to see these customers back in supply this afternoon.

"We would like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this may have caused."