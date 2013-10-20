Warning after 26 firefighters rescue Roslin gorge fall puppy

Firefighters have issued a warning to dog owners after 26 crew members were called out to rescue a six-month-old puppy from a gorge in Midlothian.

Cocker spaniel Midge was reported missing by her distressed owners at Roslin Glen at about 11:40 on Sunday.

The dog had fallen 60ft down a sheer drop by the side of the North Esk river, the fire service said.

A spokeswoman urged dog owners to keep their pets "in sight or on a lead" in areas where there may be dangers.

The cocker spaniel managed to scramble out of the river up to a ledge about 30ft down from the top.

Seven fire appliances, police and the Scottish SPCA were involved in the rescue mission.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said Midge was reunited with her owners after specialist line and water rescue crews managed to lift the puppy off the ledge.