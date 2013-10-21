Man sought for sex attack in woods in West Lothian

A woman has been sexually assaulted as she walked in a wooded area of Livingston.

The woman, in her 20s, was attacked sometime between 02:00 and 04:00 on Saturday, off the Loan Path between Sutherland Way and Waverley Crescent.

Her attacker was white, in his early 20s, 6ft tall, of slim build, with short dark brown hair.

He was wearing dark coloured jeans and a cream coloured top.

The woman was walking home alone when she was attacked.

Det Insp Derek Long, of Police Scotland, appealed for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

He said: "The victim had been in the Grand Central nightclub, and on leaving made her way home via the path that runs near Camps Rigg and Raeburn Rigg, adjacent to the main Edinburgh to Glasgow railway line, and then parallel to Waverley Crescent.

"It was when she reached the stretch of walkway running between Waverley Crescent and Sutherland Way, known locally as the Loan Path, she was assaulted.

"As you can imagine the victim has been left in a state of shock and distress as a result of her ordeal, and we are appealing for any information that can help our inquiries.

"It is possible that the suspect had also been in Grand Central nightclub, and we want anyone who was in the nightclub, who thinks they saw him there, to get in touch immediately.

"We are also keen to speak to any local residents living near the scene who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning.

"We believe the victim had screamed during the assault, and we are keen to speak to residents, particularly those in Waverley Crescent, which is nearby, who may have information that can assist us."