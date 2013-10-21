Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Trio in hospital after house attack in West Lothian

A woman and two men are in a serious but stable condition in hospital following an attack in a West Lothian house.

The three victims, a woman and two men, aged 42, 40 and 21, were taken to hospital at 07:30 on Sunday.

The incident happened at an address in Rowan Street in Blackburn.

A 23-year-old man and 40-year-old woman have been charged in connection with the incident. They are due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Det Insp Matt Paden, from Police Scotland, said: "We do not believe there to be any wider risk to the public as a result of this incident, however we have additional patrols in place in the local area, and I would encourage members of the public, especially residents of Rowan Street who may have seen or heard a disturbance, to contact police.

"Anyone else who has any information that could assist our inquiries should also get in touch."

