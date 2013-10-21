Daniel Turner named as man found dead under Glenrothes park bridge

Image caption Daniel Turner was described as a "friendly and happy individual"

A man found dead under a bridge in a Glenrothes park has been identified by police.

The body of Daniel Turner, 21, was discovered in Town Park in the early hours of Friday.

His parents described him as a "friendly and happy individual" who "lived life to the full" and would be "sorely missed by all that knew him".

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

In a statement issued via the police, Mr Turner's parents, who do not wish to be named, also said: "Daniel was a much loved son, brother, grandson, family member and friend to many.

"At this time family and friends would like to be left alone to grieve."

Mr Turner's body was found under the bridge, that goes over the park at Western Avenue, at 05:00 on Friday.