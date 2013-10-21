Woman charged over porcelain doll garage theft in Ratho

Image caption The break-in happened in School Wynd in Ratho between 7 and 14 October

A 46-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a break-in to a garage in Ratho where hundreds of porcelain dolls were stolen.

The break-in happened in School Wynd between 7 and 14 October.

About 100 stolen dolls have been recovered so far, and inquiries are ongoing to locate the remaining dolls.

A further two people, a 52-year-old man and 50-year-old woman, have been arrested and charged with reset offences connected to the break-in.

Football memorabilia was also stolen in the raid.