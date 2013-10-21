Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Ewan Dow charged with the murder of Daniel Turner

Daniel Turner
Image caption Daniel Turner was found dead in a park in Glenrothes

A 24-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering Daniel Turner.

Ewan James Dow faces two charges of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, one of assault and one of murdering the 21-year-old on Friday.

The body of Mr Turner was found under a bridge in Town Park, Glenrothes, at 05:00 on Friday.

Mr Dow made no plea or declaration when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody. The case was continued for further examination.

