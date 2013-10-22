Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man's house death in Edinburgh 'unexplained'

Police are treating the death of a man found in an Edinburgh house as unexplained.

Officers were called to Moredun Park View in Edinburgh at about 19:50 on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police are currently treating this death as unexplained.

"Officers remain at the scene meantime while inquiries continue."

