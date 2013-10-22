Man's house death in Edinburgh 'unexplained'
- 22 October 2013
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are treating the death of a man found in an Edinburgh house as unexplained.
Officers were called to Moredun Park View in Edinburgh at about 19:50 on Monday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police are currently treating this death as unexplained.
"Officers remain at the scene meantime while inquiries continue."