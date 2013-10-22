Wallet thieves punch man in face during Edinburgh robbery

Two thieves who punched a man in the face in Edinburgh before stealing his wallet are being sought by police.

A 30-year-old man was walking along the cycle path behind the Sainsbury's petrol station near the Craigleith Retail Park at 06:40 on Tuesday.

He was pushed from behind before a man punched him and demanded he hand over his possessions.

The thieves made off towards Ravelston with the man's wallet. Officers urged any witnesses to come forward.

The first thief was described as being male, white, about 30 years old, and between 5ft 9in and 6ft tall.

He was wearing a dark hooded top with light-coloured diagonal stripes and a badge, dark grey cotton bottoms and a black beanie hat.

He spoke with an Eastern European accent.

There was no description of the second person involved in the attack, whose sex is unknown.