Aaron Ross guilty of raping girl, 12, in East Lothian

A teenager has been found guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl just 10 days after he sexually abused a 13-year-old child in East Lothian.

Aaron Ross was 14 when he raped the girl in Musselburgh on 10 August 2012.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Ross, now 16, had indecently assaulted a 13-year-old girl on 1 August at a primary school in the town.

Ross, from Musselburgh, had pleaded not guilty to the charges. Sentence was deferred for background reports.

Legal reasons

The court heard how he targeted his first victim in the grounds of Musselburgh's Pinkie Primary School in August last year.

He grabbed the 13-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, by the arm and attacked her.

The following week, on 10 August, Ross raped his second victim, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, in the town.

He had forced her into bushes close to Ladywell in Musselburgh.

Ross, who had a job at Musselburgh racecourse, admitted to having sex with the girl but claimed it had been consensual.

He claimed his victim had been drinking but that she wanted to have sex with him.

He is due to be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on 4 December 2013.