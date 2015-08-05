Image copyright PA Image caption The final bags being loaded onto a truck at Glencorse Barracks near Penicuik in Midlothian

About 250 soldiers have left Midlothian as they deploy to Afghanistan to train the country's army and help the Nato peace-keeping mission.

The soldiers from The Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland (2 Scots), left Glencorse Barracks near Penicuik.

The eight-month tour is in support of Nato military personnel advising at Afghan security institutions.

It includes the Afghan National Army Officers' Academy.

Afghan capital

As part of the UK's commitment to the peace-keeping mission, 2 Scots will also help Kabul's security force and provide security for British and Nato personnel in the capital.

They will play a role in the co-ordination and movement control of Nato forces around the Afghan capital.

The battalion has previously completed three combat tours in Afghanistan.

Lt Col Graeme Wearmouth, commanding officer of 2 Scots, said: "We'll be in Kabul to provide an extra layer of protection and control for the wider Nato mission but our main responsibility will be to support the Afghan forces who lead on security in the area.

"This is a great opportunity for us, we're a light role infantry battalion taking up a mechanised role with the use of the Foxhound vehicle.

"Many members of the battalion have previously deployed to Afghanistan in combat roles, this is a completely different mission for us and a lot of work has gone into training and preparing the soldiers for this deployment."

Combat operations in Helmand Province ended in 2014.