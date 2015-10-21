Edinburgh's Christmas Street of Light tickets up for grabs

Image copyright Edinburgh's Christmas

Free tickets for the Virgin Money Street of Light event in Edinburgh this Christmas are now available.

Up to 250,000 people are expected to attend the event, which runs from 30 November to 24 December.

It will feature an installation of more than 60,000 lights stretching from the City Chambers to the Tron Kirk.

Audiences will be able to enter the canopy of light and listen to recordings from choirs such as the Edinburgh Festival Chorus.

Commissioned works by the Edinburgh Gay Men's Chorus and the Edinburgh Choral Union and Edinburgh Police Choir will also feature.

Charlie Wood, director of Underbelly, said: "We have had the most sensational opening 24 hours with over 48,000 free tickets allocated, and the website continues to be inundated with no sign of this slowing down. So, I advise everyone to book now to avoid disappointment.

"It's just incredible to hear that we have had requests from people from all over the world, but it simply reinforces the message that Edinburgh is the place to be this Christmas."

Richard Lewis, Edinburgh city council's festival and events champion, said: "Street of Light is a fantastic addition to this year's Edinburgh's Christmas and is fast becoming one of the must-see attractions of the festive period."