Hay bale fire at Orkie Miln Farm in Fife treated as suspicious

A fire which destroyed hay bales at a Fife farm is being treated as suspicious.

The incident at Orkie Miln Farm in Kingskettle happened at about 21:15 on Monday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire, which was in a field close to one of the farm buildings.

The blaze was quickly extinguished and found to be suspicious. Police Scotland is now investigating.

Con Leisa Metcalfe, of Police Scotland, said: "The circumstances of this fire are suspicious whereby hay bales were ablaze causing damage to the value of a four figure sum.

"The damage to the bales was confined to a field, although a barn occupied by cattle was in close proximity and could easily have spread to that area with devastating results.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have been in this area at this time, or who may have any information regarding this incident, to contact police immediately."