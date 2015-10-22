Prisoner jailed for slashing serial killer Peter Tobin

Image copyright Spindrift

A double rapist who slashed the face of murderer Peter Tobin in his cell in Saughton Prison in Edinburgh has been sentenced to 32 months.

Sean Moynihan, 31, said he attacked Tobin, 69, while he was sleeping because he had been "annoying" him.

Moynihan had pled guilty previously to severely injuring and permanently disfiguring Tobin in his cell on 1 July with a razor blade fitted to a handle.

Moynihan, a prisoner in Glenochil, was sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Nigel Ross told Moynihan: "This was a cowardly attack on a sleeping man, leaving a disfiguring scar down the whole side of his face".

Sheriff Ross had deferred sentence on being told that Moynihan was due to be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on another matter and he wished to see the outcome of that.

Cell alarm

The sheriff heard Tobin was asleep in his cell when he woke to see Moynihan standing over him, slashing him on the face with something sharp.

Tobin grabbed his arm and struggled with him and after Moynihan left the cell, Tobin rang the cell alarm.

A prison officer saw Moynihan with blood on his right arm.

He was found to have a razor with a handle in his pocket and he told the officer: "I slashed Tobin across the throat and face."

When he was later interviewed and asked why he had carried out the attack, he replied: "I am never getting out.

"Tobin has been annoying me for months with his attitude towards his offences and his refusal to tell anyone where the rest of the victims' bodies are."

Tobin was treated at St John's Hospital in Livingston where he was found to have a 20 centimetre laceration running down the right side of his face and onto his throat. He will be permanently scarred.

Tobin is serving life sentences for the murders of 15-year old Vicky Hamilton from Falkirk, in 1991, and Polish student Angelika Kluk in 2006.

Vicky's body was found in 2007, buried in the garden of a house in Margate.

Tobin buried Angelika, 23, under the floor of St Patrick's RC Church in Glasgow.