Edinburgh City Council warns of job cuts unless tax freeze ends

Edinburgh City Council has warned it may have to make more job cuts unless it is allowed to increase the council tax.

The authority has already announced 2,000 posts - 12% of its workforce - will go in an attempt to save £126m by 2019.

The Labour/SNP coalition says those savings are based on the council tax freeze being lifted.

If that happens, the authority plans a 3% rise for three years from 2017.

The council has also warned it may have to make further job cuts, and will vote next week on whether to backtrack on a pledge to rule out compulsory redundancies.

The Scottish government said local authority had been treated fairly and protected from the worst of the UK cuts. It said the council had received an additional £7m.

Bill Cook, Edinburgh city council's deputy finance leader, said: "Our budget figures assume that the council tax will be lifted in years two, three and four of the budget period.

"Our assumption is that there will not be a council tax freeze otherwise that £126m figure goes up, quite significantly."