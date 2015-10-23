St Columba's Free Church in £300,000 revamp

Image copyright Free Church of Scotland

One of the best known church buildings in Edinburgh is planning a £300,000 renovation project at the beginning of 2016.

St Columba's Free Church at the top of Johnston Terrace has raised about £200,000.

The Royal Mile congregation has now launched a public appeal to raise the £90,000 shortfall before the end of the year.

The church has an annual footfall of more than 15,000 people.

St Columba's hosts the Free Church's annual General Assembly as well as a Christian heritage centre over the summer.

The renovation works would see the floor being raised in the main sanctuary and individual seating added to make a "flexible" auditorium.

B-listed building

A caretaker's flat in the lower ground floor would also be converted into an office suite with extra rooms for youth groups, meetings and other activities.

It is the first major interior works for over 100 years for the B-listed building which counts Sir James Young Simpson, who pioneered the use of chloroform as an anaesthetic, as one of its former elders.

Minister Rev Derek Lamont said: "Our main building is in an amazing location.

"Situated at the top of the Royal Mile, our near neighbour is Edinburgh Castle, and this places us in the very heart of Scotland's capital city.

"Our vision is to have a strong church community that meets in the building to worship God and equips our people to live out and share their faith in Edinburgh.

"We also have the opportunity to reach out to the thousands of visitors who come to the city every year.

"We would like to see the building become a more useful resource for the wider Christian community in Edinburgh and for our denomination nationally."

The foundation for the building was laid in 1843, and it took just 18 months to build at the cost of £6,500.

It hosted Free Church founding father Rev Dr Thomas Guthrie and his Free St John's congregation following the Disruption.

In 1905 the building was allocated to the Free Church in the Churches (Scotland) Act of 1905 to be used as their Assembly Hall and to house the congregation of St Columba's.

Three years later the church underwent renovations.

In 2000 the majority of the congregation along with their minister left the Free Church of Scotland to form the Free Church Continuing.

When current minister Rev Derek Lamont arrived in 2001, there was a core group of about 30 worshippers - but as the years have passed, numbers have grown steadily to around 200.