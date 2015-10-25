Forth Road Bridge access closes for demolition work

Image copyright Transport Scotland Image caption The road in red will be closed, while orange marks indicate local access only

The main road which feeds the Forth Road Bridge from the south has closed to all traffic for demolition work to remove a bridge over the A90.

The A90 and M90 south of the crossing has been shut and the bridge itself will be open for local access only from 20:00 on Saturday until 06:00 on Monday.

The closed section of road includes the M9 spur.

The diversion route will involve the M9, the Kincardine Bridge and A985.

However, there will still be local access between South Queensferry, Kirkliston and Dalmeny.

The work will enable the demolition of the road bridge on the B800 between South Queensferry and Kirkliston.

Stein Connolly, from Transport Scotland, advised motorists to plan their journey, avoiding the affected areas around the Forth Road Bridge if they can.

He said: "The A90 south of the Forth Road Bridge will be totally closed and the Forth Bridge will be in contraflow, so there will be one lane running in each direction and we do expect there will be heavy congestion."

Mr Connolly said the work was part of the improvement works for the new Queensferry Crossing.

He said: "The B800 has to be demolished and this is the only safe and efficient way that we can do it.

"We need to maximise the use of our closure so we have got other necessary works going on at the bridge, so it will reduce the closures at a later date."

Further roadworks are planned for the weekends of 31 October and 14 November.

Mr Connolly said: "We have programmed the closure to avoid the school holidays and major events in the area. There are not many good times to do it but it is a job that has to be done."