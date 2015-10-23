Gordon Veitch on trial over murder of Brian Bathgate in East Lothian

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian Bathgate died at a property in Haddington in March 2013

A man has gone on trial charged with murdering another man by attacking him on the neck with a knife at a house in East Lothian.

Gordon Veitch, 56, pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh to murdering Brian Bathgate in a property in Haddington in March 2013.

Mr Veitch, from Tranent, also denies attempting to pervert the course of justice in a bid to avoid prosecution.

The trial before temporary judge Sean Murphy continues on Monday.

Mr Veitch is accused of attacking Mr Bathgate at Barney Mains Cottages, where he lived, with a knife or similar instrument.

He is further accused of disposing of clothing and footwear which he is alleged to have been wearing at the time of the murder, as well as the bladed weapon said to have been used and a mobile phone.

Mr Veitch's solicitor advocate John Scott QC entered not guilty pleas on his client's behalf.