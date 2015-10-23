CCTV images released after Glenrothes hate crime

Image copyright Police Scotland

Police have released a CCTV image of three men they want to speak to in connection with a hate crime in Glenrothes.

A 19-year-old man, described as vulnerable, was attacked near the town's Kino Cinema just after 21:00 on Sunday 23 August.

Police said the "disturbing" assault was unprovoked.

Sgt Kenny Greig said Police Scotland had identified a number of leads but still needed more information.

The first suspect was white, about 21, 5ft 7in tall, of muscular build and with black, curly, short hair with stubble on his face.

He spoke with a local accent and wore a tight black T-shirt and black trousers.

The second man is believed to be about 18, slim, with short, dark brown hair with blonde highlights.

'Top priority'

On the night of the incident he was wearing a black reflective jacket and dark blue jeans.

The third person is also believed to be about 18, slim, and spoke with a local accent. He wore a grey hooded top.

He was also wearing black cargo trousers, with two large pockets that appeared to be stained with paint.

Sgt Greig, Glenrothes community sergeant, added: "Glenrothes Police continue to tackle hate crime and as part of the local Glenrothes action plan, officers will be focusing on detecting and preventing crimes and can assure the public that this case is top priority for my officers."

Anyone with information should contact police.