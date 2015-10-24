Man falls 50ft down embankment in Edinburgh park
- 24 October 2015
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is being treated in hospital after falling 50ft (15m) down an embankment in an Edinburgh park.
Firefighters rescued the 22-year-old, who had fallen in the crags in Holyrood Park, at about 23:00 on Friday.
The man suffered head injuries and was reached by firefighters with a basket stretcher near St Margaret's Loch in the park.
Following the incident, the casualty was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as a precaution.