Man falls 50ft down embankment in Edinburgh park

A man is being treated in hospital after falling 50ft (15m) down an embankment in an Edinburgh park.

Firefighters rescued the 22-year-old, who had fallen in the crags in Holyrood Park, at about 23:00 on Friday.

The man suffered head injuries and was reached by firefighters with a basket stretcher near St Margaret's Loch in the park.

Following the incident, the casualty was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as a precaution.