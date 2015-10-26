Forth Road Bridge access closure for demolition work 'coped well'

Image copyright Martin Shiels Image caption Access was closed to enable the demolition of the road bridge on the B800 between South Queensferry and Kirkliston.

The network "coped remarkably well" while the main road which feeds the Forth Road Bridge from the south was closed at the weekend, officials said.

The A90 and M90 south of the crossing were shut while the bridge itself was open for local access only from 20:00 on Saturday until 06:00 on Monday.

It was to enable the demolition of the road bridge on the B800 between South Queensferry and Kirkliston.

Further roadworks are planned for the weekends of 31 October and 14 November.

There was a diversion route involving the M9, the Kincardine Bridge and the A985.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "We are grateful to the public for planning ahead and taking on board travel advice this weekend.

"The network appears to have coped remarkably well considering the scale of work being undertaken and diversions in place, however we appreciate some further disruption is likely for potentially two of the next three weekends.

"We have co-ordinated with Amey, the operators for the Forth Road Bridge, to schedule essential bridge maintenance works at the same time as the A90 closure to ensure that road users do not face further subsequent disruption in future works with weekend restrictions on the Forth Road Bridge

"We are also grateful to ScotRail for providing extra coaches on some of their services during the closures."