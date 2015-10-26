Passenger sexually assaulted on train

Image caption The woman reported the incident when she got off the train at Haymarket station

Transport police have appealed for information after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train.

The 20-year-old was attacked as she travelled between Leuchars in Fife and Edinburgh on Thursday.

British Transport Police (BTP) said she was touched inappropriately by a man in his 50s on the busy 16:39 Dyce to Edinburgh Waverley service.

The woman reported the incident when she got off the train at Haymarket.

The man was about 5ft 10in tall, with short grey hair and a red tattoo on his right hand.

He was wearing a round-necked light blue T-shirt, with a brown long-sleeved top underneath it and brown trousers.

BTP said the man spoke with a Tyneside accent and it is believed he was travelling on to Newcastle.

Det Con David McAlister appealed for anyone who was on the train and witnessed the assault to get in touch.

He said: "I am asking anyone who has information which can help identify the man responsible to contact BTP as a matter of urgency."

Officers are reviewing CCTV from the train and stations in an attempt to identify the man responsible.