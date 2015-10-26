Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Two teens charged over serious knife assault in Kennoway

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a serious assault involving a knife on an 18-year-old man in Fife.

It happened in the Hallfields Court area of Kennoway just after 23:00 on Saturday.

The man sustained serious injuries and is being treated in hospital but his condition is not life-threatening.

Two men, aged 16 and 17, have been charged in connection with the incident.

