Two teens charged over serious knife assault in Kennoway
- 26 October 2015
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a serious assault involving a knife on an 18-year-old man in Fife.
It happened in the Hallfields Court area of Kennoway just after 23:00 on Saturday.
The man sustained serious injuries and is being treated in hospital but his condition is not life-threatening.
Two men, aged 16 and 17, have been charged in connection with the incident.