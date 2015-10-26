Keith Livingston given first hare coursing Asbo

A man caught hare coursing in East and Midlothian has received the first Anti Social Behaviour Order (Asbo) for the crime in Scotland.

Keith Livingston, 54, was also fined £150 for two offences under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

The conditions of the Asbo prevent him from entering land with a dog or with other people with a dog for 18 months.

Livingston was arrested near Pathhead, Midlothian in October 2014.

PC Jamie Hood, of Police Scotland, said: "Hare coursing is a crime that has no consideration for wildlife or the impact on people who legitimately make a living from the land.

"People involved in this activity can also be involved in other criminal activity.

"This sentence should serve as a serious deterrent to anyone involved in hare coursing in Scotland."