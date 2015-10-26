Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man arrested over Bonnyrigg car wash fire

Police in Midlothian have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a fire at a car wash in Bonnyrigg.

There was "significant" damage following the incident at a Tesco store in Hardengreen on 16 August.

Officers said that, "following an extensive police investigation", they have charged the teenager.

He will appear in court at a later date.