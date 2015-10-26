Man arrested over Bonnyrigg car wash fire
26 October 2015
Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Police in Midlothian have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a fire at a car wash in Bonnyrigg.
There was "significant" damage following the incident at a Tesco store in Hardengreen on 16 August.
Officers said that, "following an extensive police investigation", they have charged the teenager.
He will appear in court at a later date.