Edinburgh in 'legal highs' crackdown first

Edinburgh has become the first city in Scotland to be granted powers to crack down on legal highs.

Substances worth £50,000 were handed over by shopkeepers to Trading Standards in the last week after a sheriff ruled them "unsafe".

Officers targeted 13 stores in the capital known to sell the chemicals.

Eight outlets voluntarily handed over their stock of what are known as new psychoactive substances (NPS), after the council started court action.

The council was granted forfeiture orders from the Sheriff Court that cover a large number of chemical substances and brand names, and could be extended to cover any NPS products for sale within Edinburgh.

It is the latest move in the council's campaign to stamp out the use of the products.

In a report to councillors in January this year, NPS were stated to be linked to a rise in physical and mental health issues, violence, anti-social behaviour and death.

Drugs damage

Cammy Day, Edinburgh city council's community safety leader, said: "This is a hugely important step in our bid to get rid of so-called legal highs. There is overwhelming evidence that they have a devastating effect on individuals as well as communities and we are grateful that the Sheriff Court agreed with the evidence that we presented to back this up.

"The granting of these orders has confirmed our suspicions that these products are dangerous and, as such. Trading Standards' officers now have the power to seize these potentially lethal substances from those who sell them.

"This is not just good news for Edinburgh, but Scotland as a whole. We will continue to work closely with Police Scotland to tackle the damage done by drugs, and NPS in particular, so that the health and well-being of citizens is protected."

Ch Supt Mark Williams, of Police Scotland, said: "We're supporting our colleagues in Trading Standards to prevent the distribution of NPS in the capital and protect people from substances that are not safe.

"Edinburgh is the first local authority area in Scotland to have been granted an NPS forfeiture order.

"We have made it clear to a number of premises that if they do not comply with this order they can expect to face further action, including prosecution."