Police appeal after bus driver is attacked in Uphall

Police have appealed for witnesses after a bus driver was seriously assaulted on his bus in West Lothian.

The 54-year-old driver suffered an eye injury in the attack by a teenage male in Uphall at about 23:45 on Saturday.

The suspect then got off the bus near Aldo's chip shop while passengers helped the victim.

Det Sgt David MacMillan, of Police Scotland, said: "This was an entirely unprovoked assault."

Officers urged anyone who can assist with their inquiry to come forward.

Det Sgt MacMillan added: "The bus driver was left with a painful injury to his eye requiring treatment at St John's Hospital.

"Some youths who were not on the bus assisted the victim immediately after the assault and we are keen to trace them so they can help with our investigation.

"Similarly, we want to talk to anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any information on this assault to come forward."