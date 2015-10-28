Woman charged after terrier kills poodle in Fife
- 28 October 2015
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A woman has been charged after a poodle was attacked and killed by another dog in Fife.
The incident happened near the path in Cotlands Park in Kennoway at about 22.30 on Friday.
The 19-year-old woman was charged by police under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.