Woman charged after terrier kills poodle in Fife

A woman has been charged after a poodle was attacked and killed by another dog in Fife.

The incident happened near the path in Cotlands Park in Kennoway at about 22.30 on Friday.

The 19-year-old woman was charged by police under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

