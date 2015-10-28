Botanic garden lit up for show in Edinburgh

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The garden attracted more than 23,000 visitors to its first Botanic Lights outdoor light trail in 2014

The Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh is promising nocturnal visitors the chance to talk to plants.

It is also bringing fire and water shows into the gardens at night to attract more business.

The charity has invested a six-figure sum to stage the event believing it will generate income for its plant conservation work.

The garden attracted more than 23,000 visitors to its first Botanic Lights outdoor light trail in 2014.

Those night-time visitors, plus the regular day audience, made November 2014 the busiest the Botanics has had since records began.

Grant Anderson, light artist for this year's Botanic Lights, said: "If visitors are yearning for the colours and sounds of summer, then it's within their power to influence the light installations before them.

"This interactivity will allow visitors a deeper connectivity with the natural surroundings of the Botanics and we hope they will be delighted to be able to manipulate the lights to enjoy the spectacle of summer, or any other season, on a November night."

Heather Jackson, Director of Enterprise at RBGE says: "The level of interactivity being presented as part of this event is very exciting and offers something completely different to last year's trail.

"We hope that our visitors, both new and returning, will be at one with the changing seasons as they experience this years' Botanic Lights."

Image copyright Grant Ritchie