Bin lorries fitted with specialist cyclist technology in Edinburgh

Image copyright Edinburgh city council

Bin lorries in Edinburgh have been fitted with special technology which alerts the driver when a cyclist is near the vehicle.

They have an illuminated sign that lights up to alert anyone travelling towards a lorry when it is turning left and a speaker announcing the manoeuvre.

After a trial on eight trucks, the city council has rolled out the 'Cyclear' technology, to a further 17 vehicles.

It is set to be installed in all future Large Goods Vehicles council vehicles.

Sensors on the side of the vehicle also detect when a cyclist travels alongside it, alerting the cyclist with an audible message, and sounding a warning buzzer to the driver.

Five cameras are installed on the new vehicles with screens in the cab giving drivers optimum views of their surroundings.

Lesley Hinds, Edinburgh city council's transport and environment convener, unveiled the new fleet earlier.

She said: "Cycle safety is of utmost importance to the council. To equip our vehicles with technology that minimises risk for all road users is a step we can't afford not to take.

"The council is determined to make Edinburgh's roads as safe as possible for all road users, including cyclists. A significant rise in cycling has occurred in the city, while the rate of collisions involving cyclists continues to fall.

"Edinburgh is bucking the trend with more people cycling, walking or using public transport to get to work than anywhere else in Scotland and these newly equipped vehicles are an important step in increasing safety and raising awareness."

A driver of one of the refuse collection vehicles said: "I really like the new system, the sensors trigger an alarm so I'm made immediately aware of the cyclists when they are not in my vision."