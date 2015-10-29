Tributes paid to Mid Calder woman Leighanne Cameron

A woman who died in West Lothian has been described as "a much-loved daughter, sister and mother of two young children".

The body of Leighanne Cameron, 29, was found at a house in Calder House Road, Mid Calder, on Wednesday.

A man has been detained by police in connection with the death.

Her family said: "Leighanne was a much-loved daughter, sister and mother of two young children whom she adored, and who absolutely adored her."

They added: "She was an intelligent and talented individual with huge energy and her tragic loss has left us and her wide circle of genuine friends all utterly devastated.

"We are fully supportive of Police Scotland's investigation into the circumstances of Leighanne's death and ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time."