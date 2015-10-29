Ram-raid thieves in Lothian sought by police

Police are appealing for witnesses following two ram-raid thefts at businesses in Mid and East Lothian.

At about 23:40 on Monday the Co-op store in Main Street Ormiston was entered after a green Citroen Saxo was reversed into the shop window.

The occupants of the vehicle then stole a small number of cigarettes.

On Wednesday Eskbank Post Office was broken into at 23:00. A green Citroen Saxo was used to force entry to the building before cigarettes were stolen.

Det Sgt Dave Reilly said: "As part of this investigation, we are actively seeking to identify the driver and other occupants of the green Citroen Saxo and I would ask anyone with information that can help us identify these individuals to contact police immediately.

"If anyone believes they have seen the vehicle, which will most likely have front and rear damage, is also urged to come forward.

"In addition, anyone who saw anything suspicious around either premises during the time of these offences should get in touch."