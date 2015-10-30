Husband charged with murder after Leighanne Cameron's death

Image copyright Police Scotland

The husband of a woman who was found dead in West Lothian has appeared in court charged with murder.

The body of Leighanne Cameron, 29, was discovered at a house in Calder House Road, Mid Calder, on Wednesday.

Erhan Havaleoglu, aged 35 and originally from Turkey, made no plea or declaration when he appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear again next week.

Police are still carrying out inquiries and have appealed for witnesses.

Ms Cameron's family said: "Leighanne was a much-loved daughter, sister and mother of two young children whom she adored, and who absolutely adored her."

"She was an intelligent and talented individual with huge energy and her tragic loss has left us and her wide circle of genuine friends all utterly devastated."

Det Insp Phil Richards, of Police Scotland, said: "We are still looking to trace witnesses in connection with this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"Anyone who was in the Calder House Road area on Wednesday 28 October, between 20:00 and 21:30, is asked to contact police immediately."