Man arrested over truck hit by train near Uphall in West Lothian
- 30 October 2015
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A second man has been arrested after a pick-up truck was hit by a train in West Lothian.
The train hit the empty vehicle near Uphall station just after 17:00 on Wednesday 14 October. One passenger was slightly injured.
The 26-year-old man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court later.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.