Man arrested over truck hit by train near Uphall in West Lothian

Image copyright Ondrej Muskat Image caption The vehicle was smashed apart by the impact with the train

A second man has been arrested after a pick-up truck was hit by a train in West Lothian.

The train hit the empty vehicle near Uphall station just after 17:00 on Wednesday 14 October. One passenger was slightly injured.

The 26-year-old man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court later.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.