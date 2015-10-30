Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man arrested over truck hit by train near Uphall in West Lothian

Crash scene Image copyright Ondrej Muskat
Image caption The vehicle was smashed apart by the impact with the train

A second man has been arrested after a pick-up truck was hit by a train in West Lothian.

The train hit the empty vehicle near Uphall station just after 17:00 on Wednesday 14 October. One passenger was slightly injured.

The 26-year-old man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court later.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

