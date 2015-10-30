Fraud lawyer Mark Strachan to have £7,500 confiscated

Image copyright Ciaran Donnelly Image caption Mark Strachan was jailed in March

A lawyer jailed after being found guilty of fraud and attempted fraud of almost £50,000 has been made the subject of a £7,500 confiscation order.

Mark Strachan, 56, from Edinburgh, had denied falsely claiming travel and mileage fees on 341 instances between March 2006 and November 2010.

Last year Strachan was sentenced to two years in jail.

The latest order came on top of the £11,663.80 which Strachan has already repaid to the Scottish Legal Aid Board.

The Legal Aid Regulations set out that if an advocate or solicitor travels more than 60 miles as part of their work (a minimum 120-mile round trip), they are entitled to claim their mileage plus a travel allowance.

This is payable only once per day, regardless of how many cases the journey is undertaken.

The Crown's position at trial was for many of the occasions when he claimed for travel, Strachan had not in fact undertaken the stated journeys between Edinburgh or Linlithgow and Aberdeen, but instead had only travelled to Aberdeen from his home at Insch, Aberdeenshire.

Lindsey Miller, procurator fiscal for organised crime and counter terrorism, said: "Those who think they can profit from criminality should rethink their plans.

"Strachan has not only repaid the full sum that he defrauded from SLAB, but his conviction opened him up to a full proceeds of crime assessment, which has led to the confiscation of a further £7,500 of unexplained income.

"The confiscated funds will be re-invested in the community by Scottish ministers, through the CashBack for communities programme."