Youths sought over Dalkeith bus stone attack

Youths who threw a stone from a Midlothian bridge which smashed a passing bus windscreen are being sought by police.

It happened at 16:50 on Tuesday when the Lothian Buses single decker bus was travelling along Musselburgh Road, Dalkeith, near Thornybank roundabout.

No-one was hurt but about £800 worth of damage was caused.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses, saying a passenger could have been hurt by the "reckless act".

Sgt Michele Lindsay, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a particularly irresponsible and reckless act, which could have potentially injured one or more of the passengers travelling on the bus at the time.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around 16:50 on Tuesday, 27 October, or anyone who has information regarding this crime.

"We will be carrying out patrols in the area to provide reassurance, deter further incidents and deal with any crimes detected."