Edinburgh's Christmas Street of Light tickets snapped up

Image copyright Edinburgh's Christmas

More than 100,000 tickets for the Virgin Money Street of Light event in Edinburgh this Christmas have been snapped up.

It will feature an installation of more than 60,000 lights stretching from the City Chambers to the Tron Kirk.

Up to 250,000 people are expected to attend the event, which runs from 30 November to 24 December.

Audiences will be able to enter the canopy of light and listen to recordings from choirs.

Commissioned works by Edinburgh Festival Chorus, Edinburgh Gay Men's Chorus and the Edinburgh Choral Union and Edinburgh Police Choir will feature.

The 100,000 tickets is the combined capacity of the city's three main sporting arenas - Murrayfield, Easter Road and Tynecastle stadiums.

Charlie Wood, director of Underbelly, said: "The response from not just Edinburgh but the rest of the world has been amazing with no sign of demand slowing down. We are so happy to have already issued 100,000 free tickets in such a short period of time.

"I advise everyone to book now to avoid disappointment. There will be no finer place to celebrate the spirit of Christmas this year than here in Edinburgh."

Fiona Hyslop, Secretary for Culture, Europe and External affairs, said: "These figures speak volumes and demonstrate that people across Scotland, and the world, are hugely excited about The Virgin Money Street of Light event.

"The event is an outstanding addition to Edinburgh's Christmas programme and will showcase our beautiful capital city from the City Chambers to the Tron Kirk in the lead up to Scotland's Year of Innovation, Architecture and Design in 2016."