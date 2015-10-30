Princes Street reopens at Scott Monument in Edinburgh

A section of Edinburgh's Princes Street has reopened following an incident at the Scott Monument.

The city centre road was closed from Waverley Bridge to the Mound for more than an hour.

Officers were called to the 200ft Gothic tower in East Princes Street Gardens at about 14:00.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We were called because of reports of concern for a person at the monument."

A woman involved in the incident was said to be safe and well.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that the incident at the Scott Monument came to a peaceful conclusion at around 15:30."

"Officers are now working to reinstate traffic in and around the area of Princes Street."