Twenty-one charged after organised crime raids in Edinburgh

Twenty one people have been charged with various offences following a series of early morning raids in Edinburgh by Police Scotland.

The raids in the Liberton, Gilmerton and Craigmillar areas were part of Operation Amyloid, a huge operation targeting organised crime.

Police said 22 residential properties were targeted, involving more than 170 officers.

A kilo of heroin worth £100,000 was recovered at a house in Niddrie.

Further dealer quantities of heroin, drug paraphernalia and 250g of cannabis were seized along with about £5,000 in cash.

Fourteen men, aged between 21 and 48, and six women, aged from 19 to 44, are expected appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

A 27-year-old woman has also been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Det Ch Insp Kenny Gray said: "This operation has been the culmination of months of intelligence gathering, but I want to make it clear that it isn't over.

"Police Scotland will continue to target those involved in serious and organised crime throughout Edinburgh and to send a message that these sort of offences will not be tolerated."